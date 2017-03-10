West Bank Landing in phase 2 of construction

We know that some new businesses are in the development stages of the West Bank Landing, but the latest on this plaza is that restaurants are top priority for the next move. I spoke with Jeremiah Johnson via email who is in charge of marketing for the project. He says they are currently working on phases 1 and 2 of the development. They are in the process of recruiting tenants, which will be a mix of retail stores, restaurants and offices. we also asked him about when will the hiring process start for different stores there and he says that the tenants themselves would be the folks potentially hiring. We know that there will be a new Marriott Spring Hills, a Peak Fitness center and also new luxury riverfront condos. if you have any questions that you would like for me to ask, email us at newsroom@KFBB.com.
Sunday, June 11 2017 6:54 PM EDT2017-06-11 22:54:40 GMT
Painting for pit bulls? That's right, Sunday the Electric City Pittie Committee hosted a family paint day to raise funds for the group. They are a nonprofit organization whose mission is to help educate people about understanding pit bulls.
Painting for pit bulls? That's right, Sunday the Electric City Pittie Committee hosted a family paint day to raise funds for the group. They are a nonprofit organization whose mission is to help educate people about understanding pit bulls.
Friday, June 9 2017 12:12 AM EDT2017-06-09 04:12:32 GMT
The Montana Department of Environmental Quality issued a deficiency letter Thursday, requesting the final pieces of information before moving forward with an environmental review of Tintina Montana's underground copper mine outside of White Sulphur Springs. The mine has been a point of controversy since submitting its application in December of 2015, due to it's proximity to the world-famous Smith River. In it's deficiency letter, the DEQ is requesting more inf...
The Montana Department of Environmental Quality issued a deficiency letter Thursday, requesting the final pieces of information before moving forward with an environmental review of Tintina Montana's underground copper mine outside of White Sulphur Springs. The mine has been a point of controversy since submitting its application in December of 2015, due to it's proximity to the world-famous Smith River. In it's deficiency letter, the DEQ is requesting more inf...
Thursday, June 8 2017 1:03 AM EDT2017-06-08 05:03:30 GMT
Montana U.S. Representative-elect Greg Gianforte offers to contribute $50,000 to a non-profit journalist organization in order to settle potential civil lawsuits with The Guardian reporter, Ben Jacobs.
Montana U.S. Representative-elect Greg Gianforte offers to contribute $50,000 to a non-profit journalist organization in order to settle potential civil lawsuits with The Guardian reporter, Ben Jacobs.
Monday, June 5 2017 6:42 PM EDT2017-06-05 22:42:52 GMT
This summer you will have a chance to support veterans with disabilities while getting out on the golf course with other players from all over the state. Bill Roberts Golf Course will host the second annual Montana Disabled American Veterans Golf Scramble on July 22 and 23. Last year $19,000 in proceeds directly benefited Montana veterans. This year, the event is twice as long and organizers hope to raise twice as much. “The moneys stays right here in Montana and its to help o...
This summer you will have a chance to support veterans with disabilities while getting out on the golf course with other players from all over the state. Bill Roberts Golf Course will host the second annual Montana Disabled American Veterans Golf Scramble on July 22 and 23. Last year $19,000 in proceeds directly benefited Montana veterans. This year, the event is twice as long and organizers hope to raise twice as much. “The moneys stays right here in Montana and its to help o...