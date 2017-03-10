'Moms Demand Action' Continues Fighting Gun Bills - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

'Moms Demand Action' Continues Fighting Gun Bills

After several unsuccessful gun bills this legislative session, gun control advocates were joined by support from the unexpected side of the aisle as they celebrated their victories and laid out the work they have left.

Unsuccessful 2017 bills include those that would allow guns in post offices, schools and one that would eliminate the need for conceal and carry permits.

Now, gun control supporters are focused on fighting legislation that would allow people to carry hidden, loaded weapons in restaurants that serve alcohol. Lawmakers from both sides of the aisle were present at Friday's rally. Representative Amanda Curtis denounced the ‘gun craziness’ this session. Curtis’ own family has been victim of gun violence. Republican Representative Geraldine Custer was also in attendance. She said she has voted against multiple gun bills this session.

“I don't think we need them whenever there is alcohol involved. So I didn’t vote for them in the restaurants. Let’s use them with some common sense,” said Custer. “I agree with my two counterparts that said that this gun craziness needs to stop. I mean we are not trying to take people’s right to bear arms away. But as far as everyone having them at every little instance and feeling safe, I don’t think so. It’s not the wild west.”

In February, the house passed the bill with a 62-37 vote. It is scheduled to be heard on March 22nd by a committee in the senate.

