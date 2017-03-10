ACLU holding resistance training - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

ACLU holding resistance training

Posted: Updated:
By Melinda Zosh, Reporter
Connect

Great Falls - Despite that job growth some people around the nation are still not pleased with President Trump's progress thus far and are taking matters into their own hands.

On Saturday, the ACLU is holding a resistance rally in Miami, Florida, one that will be televised right here in Great Falls. Caitlin Borgmann, the Executive Director of the  ACLU of Montana, says this rally is a way for people to stand up against the Trump administration. In order to make that happen, a new website called peoplepower.org will also be launched on Saturday. Borgmann says the website is not run by the ACLU but is supported by the organization. As for the resistance rally, despite the name, Borgmann says the event is meant to be a peaceful movement and also serves as another way for activists to get involved. 

"We have seen so much engagement in Montana from the Women's March to the many, many other rallies and events that people are spontaneously engaging in so this a good opportunity for communities to come together and identify common values around protecting our civil rights and liberties," said Borgmann. 

Saturday's watch party will be held at Great Falls College MSU in Room B101. The event starts at 2:30 p.m. It is free and open to the public. 

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Painting for Pits

    Painting for Pits

    Sunday, June 11 2017 6:54 PM EDT2017-06-11 22:54:40 GMT

    Painting for pit bulls?  That's right, Sunday the Electric City Pittie Committee hosted a family paint day to raise funds for the group.  They are a nonprofit organization whose mission is to help educate people about understanding  pit bulls.

    Painting for pit bulls?  That's right, Sunday the Electric City Pittie Committee hosted a family paint day to raise funds for the group.  They are a nonprofit organization whose mission is to help educate people about understanding  pit bulls.

  • DEQ requests final pieces of information, Tintina copper mine one step closer

    DEQ requests final pieces of information, Tintina copper mine one step closer

    Friday, June 9 2017 12:12 AM EDT2017-06-09 04:12:32 GMT
    The Montana Department of Environmental Quality issued a deficiency letter Thursday, requesting the final pieces of information before moving forward with an environmental review of Tintina Montana's underground copper mine outside of White Sulphur Springs.  The mine has been a point of controversy since submitting its application in December of 2015, due to it's proximity to the world-famous Smith River.  In it's deficiency letter, the DEQ is requesting more inf...
    The Montana Department of Environmental Quality issued a deficiency letter Thursday, requesting the final pieces of information before moving forward with an environmental review of Tintina Montana's underground copper mine outside of White Sulphur Springs.  The mine has been a point of controversy since submitting its application in December of 2015, due to it's proximity to the world-famous Smith River.  In it's deficiency letter, the DEQ is requesting more inf...

  • Greg Gianforte to donate $50K to non-profit journalist organization after altercation with reporter

    Greg Gianforte to donate $50K to non-profit journalist organization after altercation with reporter

    Thursday, June 8 2017 1:03 AM EDT2017-06-08 05:03:30 GMT

    Montana U.S. Representative-elect Greg Gianforte offers to contribute $50,000 to a non-profit journalist organization in order to settle potential civil lawsuits with The Guardian reporter, Ben Jacobs.

    Montana U.S. Representative-elect Greg Gianforte offers to contribute $50,000 to a non-profit journalist organization in order to settle potential civil lawsuits with The Guardian reporter, Ben Jacobs.

  • Golf Scramble Will Benefit Disabled Montana Veterans

    Golf Scramble Will Benefit Disabled Montana Veterans

    Monday, June 5 2017 6:42 PM EDT2017-06-05 22:42:52 GMT
    This summer you will have a chance to support veterans with disabilities while getting out on the golf course with other players from all over the state. Bill Roberts Golf Course will host the second annual Montana Disabled American Veterans Golf Scramble on July 22 and 23. Last year $19,000 in proceeds directly benefited Montana veterans. This year, the event is twice as long and organizers hope to raise twice as much. “The moneys stays right here in Montana and its to help o...
    This summer you will have a chance to support veterans with disabilities while getting out on the golf course with other players from all over the state. Bill Roberts Golf Course will host the second annual Montana Disabled American Veterans Golf Scramble on July 22 and 23. Last year $19,000 in proceeds directly benefited Montana veterans. This year, the event is twice as long and organizers hope to raise twice as much. “The moneys stays right here in Montana and its to help o...

  • Great Falls Fire Rescue responding to Thursday night rail car derailment near Westbank Park

    Great Falls Fire Rescue responding to Thursday night rail car derailment near Westbank Park

    Friday, May 26 2017 7:38 AM EDT2017-05-26 11:38:33 GMT

    Great Falls Fire Rescue is asking people to avoid an area off of 17th Avenue NE and 4th St. NE this morning as they work to solve a Thursday night rail car derailment.

    Great Falls Fire Rescue is asking people to avoid an area off of 17th Avenue NE and 4th St. NE this morning as they work to solve a Thursday night rail car derailment.