ACLU holding resistance training

Great Falls - Despite that job growth some people around the nation are still not pleased with President Trump's progress thus far and are taking matters into their own hands.

On Saturday, the ACLU is holding a resistance rally in Miami, Florida, one that will be televised right here in Great Falls. Caitlin Borgmann, the Executive Director of the ACLU of Montana, says this rally is a way for people to stand up against the Trump administration. In order to make that happen, a new website called peoplepower.org will also be launched on Saturday. Borgmann says the website is not run by the ACLU but is supported by the organization. As for the resistance rally, despite the name, Borgmann says the event is meant to be a peaceful movement and also serves as another way for activists to get involved.

"We have seen so much engagement in Montana from the Women's March to the many, many other rallies and events that people are spontaneously engaging in so this a good opportunity for communities to come together and identify common values around protecting our civil rights and liberties," said Borgmann.

Saturday's watch party will be held at Great Falls College MSU in Room B101. The event starts at 2:30 p.m. It is free and open to the public.