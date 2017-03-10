Email Etiquette: how to properly sign off

Great Falls - Emails are something we all have to either send or respond to on a regular basis, but should you be thinking twice about how you're signing that email?

When it comes to email etiquette, it's common sense that everything you write really matters. One company says if you change one word in your closing line, it can really impact how quickly someone on the other replies to you.

Recently, a company called Boomerang analyzed more than 300,000 email threads. They found that people sign off with phrases like best, warmest regards, cheers, thanks, thanks in advance. However, they also found that one of these words had a higher response rate compared to the others and one had a lower response rate. KFBB asked several office workers in Great Falls their opinions and the Do's and Dont's of emails and here's what they had to say...

"I think it depends on the situation. I sent out an email this morning that said 'TGIF,'" said Beth Schmidt with the Montana Registered Apprenticeship Program.

Is it appropriate to sign an email with a little emotion?

"I would leave out emojis in formal or business letters. i wouldn't put them in there," said Jerry Kenik with the Great Falls Job Service.

As for the closing line that gets the most responses? is it best, cheers or thanks in advance?

Dave Ketelhohn with the Great Falls Job Service guessed correctly. Boomerang found that closing lines of "thanks in advance" received more replies than the other responses.

"I like thanks in advance, because it gives the idea that you really want to continue working with that person," said Kari Woods with the Great Falls Job Service.

As for the sign off that got the lowest response rate? Boomerang says signing off with "best" seemed to get the fewest responses compared to other choices.

The Great Falls Job Service says you should also make sure you proofread every email before hitting send and do not send emails in all caps because that comes across as yelling at the recipient.