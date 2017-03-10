Email Etiquette: how to properly sign off - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Email Etiquette: how to properly sign off

Posted: Updated:
By Melinda Zosh, Reporter
Connect

Great Falls - Emails are something we all have to either send or respond to on a regular basis, but should you be thinking twice about how you're signing that email? 

When it comes to email etiquette, it's common sense that everything you write really matters. One company says if you change one word in your closing line, it can really impact how quickly someone on the other replies to you.

Recently, a company called Boomerang analyzed more than 300,000 email threads. They found that people sign off with phrases like best, warmest regards, cheers, thanks, thanks in advance. However, they also found that one of these words had a higher response rate compared to the others and one had a lower response rate. KFBB asked several office workers in Great Falls their opinions and the Do's and Dont's of emails and here's what they had to say...

"I think it depends on the situation. I sent out an email this morning that said 'TGIF,'" said Beth Schmidt with the Montana Registered Apprenticeship Program. 

Is it appropriate to sign an email with a little emotion?

"I would leave out emojis in formal or business letters. i wouldn't put them in there," said Jerry Kenik with the Great Falls Job Service. 

As for the closing line that gets the most responses? is it best, cheers or thanks in advance?

Dave Ketelhohn with the Great Falls Job Service guessed correctly. Boomerang found that closing lines of "thanks in advance" received more replies than the other responses. 

"I like thanks in advance, because it gives the idea that you really want to continue working with that person," said Kari Woods with the Great Falls Job Service. 

As for the sign off that got the lowest response rate? Boomerang says signing off with "best" seemed to get the fewest responses compared to other choices. 

The Great Falls Job Service says you should also make sure you proofread every email before hitting send  and do not send emails in all caps because that comes across as yelling at the recipient.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • One Injured In Shooting In Northwest Great Falls

    One Injured In Shooting In Northwest Great Falls

    Monday, June 12 2017 1:14 AM EDT2017-06-12 05:14:07 GMT

    One person was injured after a shooting in Northwest Great Falls. The Great Falls Police Department the incident happened at the 900 block of 3rd Avenue Northwest. One person was injured and taken to the hospital. The nature of their injuries are unknown at this time. Great Falls Police haven't released much information as the investigation is ongoing. We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available. 

    One person was injured after a shooting in Northwest Great Falls. The Great Falls Police Department the incident happened at the 900 block of 3rd Avenue Northwest. One person was injured and taken to the hospital. The nature of their injuries are unknown at this time. Great Falls Police haven't released much information as the investigation is ongoing. We will continue to update this story as more information becomes available. 

  • Closing arguments set in police officer's manslaughter trial

    Closing arguments set in police officer's manslaughter trial

    Monday, June 12 2017 6:48 AM EDT2017-06-12 10:48:16 GMT
    Closing arguments are set for Monday in a Minnesota police officer's manslaughter trial in the death of a black motorist.
    Closing arguments are set for Monday in a Minnesota police officer's manslaughter trial in the death of a black motorist.

  • French see no one to counter Macron, set to sweep parliament

    French see no one to counter Macron, set to sweep parliament

    Monday, June 12 2017 7:39 AM EDT2017-06-12 11:39:23 GMT
    Candidates in the runoff of French parliamentary elections are hitting the campaign trail seeking votes next weekend after a record abstention rate and a likely sweep by President Emmanuel Macron's new party.
    Candidates in the runoff of French parliamentary elections are hitting the campaign trail seeking votes next weekend after a record abstention rate and a likely sweep by President Emmanuel Macron's new party.

  • Painting for Pits

    Painting for Pits

    Sunday, June 11 2017 6:54 PM EDT2017-06-11 22:54:40 GMT

    Painting for pit bulls?  That's right, Sunday the Electric City Pittie Committee hosted a family paint day to raise funds for the group.  They are a nonprofit organization whose mission is to help educate people about understanding  pit bulls.

    Painting for pit bulls?  That's right, Sunday the Electric City Pittie Committee hosted a family paint day to raise funds for the group.  They are a nonprofit organization whose mission is to help educate people about understanding  pit bulls.

  • Companies end sponsorship over Trump killing scene in play

    Companies end sponsorship over Trump killing scene in play

    Monday, June 12 2017 7:18 AM EDT2017-06-12 11:18:35 GMT
    Delta Air Lines is pulling its sponsorship of New York's Public Theater for portraying Julius Caesar as a Donald Trump look-alike in a business suit who gets knifed to death on stage.
    Delta Air Lines is pulling its sponsorship of New York's Public Theater for portraying Julius Caesar as a Donald Trump look-alike in a business suit who gets knifed to death on stage.

  • DEQ requests final pieces of information, Tintina copper mine one step closer

    DEQ requests final pieces of information, Tintina copper mine one step closer

    Friday, June 9 2017 12:12 AM EDT2017-06-09 04:12:32 GMT
    The Montana Department of Environmental Quality issued a deficiency letter Thursday, requesting the final pieces of information before moving forward with an environmental review of Tintina Montana's underground copper mine outside of White Sulphur Springs.  The mine has been a point of controversy since submitting its application in December of 2015, due to it's proximity to the world-famous Smith River.  In it's deficiency letter, the DEQ is requesting more inf...
    The Montana Department of Environmental Quality issued a deficiency letter Thursday, requesting the final pieces of information before moving forward with an environmental review of Tintina Montana's underground copper mine outside of White Sulphur Springs.  The mine has been a point of controversy since submitting its application in December of 2015, due to it's proximity to the world-famous Smith River.  In it's deficiency letter, the DEQ is requesting more inf...

  • Greg Gianforte to donate $50K to non-profit journalist organization after altercation with reporter

    Greg Gianforte to donate $50K to non-profit journalist organization after altercation with reporter

    Thursday, June 8 2017 1:03 AM EDT2017-06-08 05:03:30 GMT

    Montana U.S. Representative-elect Greg Gianforte offers to contribute $50,000 to a non-profit journalist organization in order to settle potential civil lawsuits with The Guardian reporter, Ben Jacobs.

    Montana U.S. Representative-elect Greg Gianforte offers to contribute $50,000 to a non-profit journalist organization in order to settle potential civil lawsuits with The Guardian reporter, Ben Jacobs.

  • Golf Scramble Will Benefit Disabled Montana Veterans

    Golf Scramble Will Benefit Disabled Montana Veterans

    Monday, June 5 2017 6:42 PM EDT2017-06-05 22:42:52 GMT
    This summer you will have a chance to support veterans with disabilities while getting out on the golf course with other players from all over the state. Bill Roberts Golf Course will host the second annual Montana Disabled American Veterans Golf Scramble on July 22 and 23. Last year $19,000 in proceeds directly benefited Montana veterans. This year, the event is twice as long and organizers hope to raise twice as much. “The moneys stays right here in Montana and its to help o...
    This summer you will have a chance to support veterans with disabilities while getting out on the golf course with other players from all over the state. Bill Roberts Golf Course will host the second annual Montana Disabled American Veterans Golf Scramble on July 22 and 23. Last year $19,000 in proceeds directly benefited Montana veterans. This year, the event is twice as long and organizers hope to raise twice as much. “The moneys stays right here in Montana and its to help o...

  • Great Falls Fire Rescue responding to Thursday night rail car derailment near Westbank Park

    Great Falls Fire Rescue responding to Thursday night rail car derailment near Westbank Park

    Friday, May 26 2017 7:38 AM EDT2017-05-26 11:38:33 GMT

    Great Falls Fire Rescue is asking people to avoid an area off of 17th Avenue NE and 4th St. NE this morning as they work to solve a Thursday night rail car derailment.

    Great Falls Fire Rescue is asking people to avoid an area off of 17th Avenue NE and 4th St. NE this morning as they work to solve a Thursday night rail car derailment.