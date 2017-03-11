3/10: Day 2 High School State Basketball Tournaments Highlights and Scores

Day two high school state basketball tournaments highlights and scores from Friday, March 10, 2017.

BOYS BASKETBALL

State AA at Great Falls (Four Seasons)

Loser Out

Billings West 55, Missoula Sentinel 47



Missoula Hellgate 52, Kalispell Flathead 51



Semifinal

Bozeman 54, Great Falls 52



Kalispell Glacier 48, Billings Skyview 40



State A at Butte

Loser Out

Belgrade 68, Hardin 67



Polson 51, Hamilton 45



Semifinal

Billings Central 47, Laurel 43



Dillon 53, Butte Central 39



State B at Billings (Metra)

Loser Out

Lame Deer 68, Cut Bank 66



Whitehall 71, Lodge Grass 56



Semifinal

Anaconda 68, Shelby 64, OT



Malta 90, Missoula Loyola 88, 2OT



State C at Bozeman

Loser Out

Box Elder 62, Bridger 50



Fairview 75, Plenty Coups 72



Semifinal

Arlee 81, Hays-Lodgepole 71



Manhattan Christian 74, Scobey-Opheim 53



GIRLS BASKETBALL

State AA at Great Falls (Four Seasons)

Loser Out

Billings Senior 47, Kalispell Glacier 45



Billings West 56, Helena Capital 53, OT



Semifinal

Helena 45, Bozeman 43



Missoula Sentinel 49, Great Falls Russell 33



State B at Billings (Metra)

Loser Out

Florence 60, Colstrip 59



Three Forks 59, Ronan 49



Semifinal

Fairfield 48, Wolf Point 40



Malta 55, Red Lodge 29