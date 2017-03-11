Choteau's first Home and Garden show - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Choteau's first Home and Garden show

Posted: Updated:
By Tarvarious Haywood, Reporter
Connect
GREAT FALLS -

The Chouteau community had there first ever home, garden and Ag show this weekend. 
The event showcased local goods and Ag products grown or raised in Teton county.      
Several vendors were there in Crary beef, 7 Lazy P outfitters and South Canyon Landscape. 
MSU Extension master gardeners gave live DIY demonstrations and kids from all ages were able to get free face paintings. 
One residents says this was a great opportunity for the city and he cant wait to see what next year show has to offer.

