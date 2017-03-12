Pet of the Week: Sally

Great Falls - This week KFBB is featuring Sally as our Pet of the Week. She's available right now at the Maclean Animal Adoption Center in Great Falls.

Before arriving at the MAAC, Sally was living a a shelter in Shelby, and before that, she was living alone outside, and that's when she got frostbite on her ears. Now, she may look a little different from her other feline friends, but she doesn't seem to notice.

"Sally is a lover. she just jumps right in your lap, loves to be petted and loves to be loved," said Erin Doran, Marketing Director at the MAAC.

Sally also enjoys the spotlight, too, and she makes the cutest faces when you snap a selfie with her! More than anything, Sally just wants a home to call her own.

Sally's roommate, Jett, is also up for adoption. He's a one-year-old black cat, and he was also a transfer from Shelby. If you're interested in adopting Sally, or Jett, welcome to stop by the center at 900 25th Ave. NE in Great Falls or call the center at 406-727-PETS.