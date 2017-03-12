Spring forward an hour! What does it do to you? - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Spring forward an hour! What does it do to you?

Posted: Updated:
By Rachel Crowspreadingwings, Reporter
Well if you made it on time work, church or breakfast, you probable set your clock right. For some, losing an one hour of sleep makes no difference. A
But for others it's not so easy. 

"Do you ever notice your extra tired or anything?"
"No because I slept in."
"Is it hard for you when the time changes? "
"Not really."
"Why not? "

"Because it doesn't really affect me." 
But not everyone is as lucky 
According to  WebMD during the first week of adjustment,  many feel unfocused.  Till Roenneberg of the Lugwig-Maxmilians University in Munich,says it's because we can't fool our own biology which is in tune with the time the sun rises and sets . 
" I'm extra tired at work and absolutely people are late for work on Monday it should just stay the same. "
Web-MD says the number of heart attacks and car accidents rises when we jump ahead an hour and this increase in rates is linked to less sleep. 
For a few here in Great Falls the time change doesn't bother them 
"We lose and hour of sleep right do you feel like that affects you? "
"Well not really because I Iose an hour of school."
"You lose and hour of school?"
"Yes I get out of school quicker."
But with the extra hour of light people start fitting in time for the gym, and other seasonal activities.
Doctor David Prerau, author of "Seize the daylight: the curious and contentious story of daylight saving time" does have a way to help you get back on track.
He suggests  adding an extra thirty minutes of sleep to your schedule. 
 

