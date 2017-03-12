Spring forward an hour! What does it do to you?

BILLINGS, Mont. (AP) - A 60-year-old fisherman from Georgia has drowned after falling in a creek in south-central Montana.
It's an accomplishment more than 13 years in the making. Montana beef will finally be back on the plates of consumers in China. Montana, a beautiful state full of mountain views, rivers, and of course cows. But there is such a thing as too much of a good thing when it comes to these animals. "Cattle prices have been down in the last three years." Nicole Rolf with the Montana Farm Bureau says.
Officials are responding to a multi-vehicle collision near Bearmouth Interchange, outside of Missoula. The collision occurred at 10:22 a.m. on Tuesday morning. Traffic delays are expected and road conditions are wet. Montana Highway Patrol is on scene.
SPOKANE, Wash. - North Spokane's Positive Changes Hypnosis just got an eviction notice Monday after leaving customers hanging when they filed for bankruptcy last week. It's not a situation anyone dreamed of being in. "I could lose all the money I put in," said Christina Ogle, a customer of Positive Changes.
Monday in Fort Benton a group of Montanans came together to challenge Department of Interior Secretary Ryan Zinke. He made formal recommendations to change 27 national monuments including the Upper Missouri River Breaks
Montana U.S. Representative-elect Greg Gianforte offers to contribute $50,000 to a non-profit journalist organization in order to settle potential civil lawsuits with The Guardian reporter, Ben Jacobs.
Great Falls Fire Rescue is asking people to avoid an area off of 17th Avenue NE and 4th St. NE this morning as they work to solve a Thursday night rail car derailment.
