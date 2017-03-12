Helena High Wins First State Title in Twenty Years

An unexpected champion - the Helena High Bengals knocked down Sentinel in the girls AA championship game. Sentinel came in as the number one seed, but Kamden Hillborn dropped 13 points to help the Bengals grab their first state title in twenty years. This is the first time all year Helena has beaten the Spartans, and it took everything in them to get the victory. After the game, emotions ran high for the team and they say they're most excited about how their hard work has paid off.

"It's just surreal right now," said Bengals head coach Eric Peterson. "You look at those girls with their emotion and it makes me emotional just because I know the time and effort that they've put into this."

"We started as second graders, third graders, and here we are as state champs," added senior guard Kamden Hillborn. "we just kept pushing. It was an amazing game by both teams and we ended up on top."