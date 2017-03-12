Brendan Howard Ends High School Career with 2,083 Points

In a tough loss against Skyview during the third place round, Great Falls High's Brendan Howard played his last high school game before he heads to Eastern Washington next year. In his career, Brendan scored 2,083 points - a new record - and got the nickname Gatorade Player of the Year. His time as a Bison won't be forgotten anytime soon.

"He's had a great career, he's had great teammates," said Bison head coach Bob Howard. "He's worked his tail of so it's all well deserved. He's got a lot of basketball in front of him and I'll be able to go watch, so it's all good."

"All that stuff's great and it means a lot to me," said senior post Brendan Howard. "I can't take back some of the memories I've made with people. I cherish every little bit of it. I knew it was my last high school game so there was nothing holding me back. It was do or die."