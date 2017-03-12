Cooper Crosby Goes Viral after Hugging Billings West Mascot

Unfortunately, not everyone can be state champions. And sometimes, that might get you a little down.

CMR girls basketball head coach Brian Crosby tweeted out a video of his son, Cooper, climbing up some stairs to comfort a sad Billings West mascot when the Bears were losing. Coach Crosby said Cooper doesn't like it when any bear is sad, and this was his favorite memory of any state tournament he's been a part of.

The student behind the Billings West mascot, Carson Wells, tweeted out that he really needed that "pick-me-up" while his team was behind.

Since Coach Crosby shared the video, national news sources like Bleacher Report have picked it up. Cooper has racked up more than 1,000 retweets, more than 3,500 favorites, and more than 110,000 views in just a day.

While Coach Crosby says he's surprised to see how much the video has blown up, Cooper says he's just happy to have a new friend.

"Usually a mascot has to be quiet, but he was kind of talking," Cooper said. "They were down by a lot and I just thought of him and gave the bear a hug."

"Coop said, 'hey, that bear looks said dad. Can I got talk to him?' and I'm like, sure bud. You see him walking over and I get my camera out and I didn't think anything of it," Coach Crosby said. "The definition of viral for sure. It got out of hand pretty quick. It's neat. Cooper's a good boy and a good kid and it's kinda fun to see."