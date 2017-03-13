Natatorium Has Something for Everyone

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A 52-year-old Montana woman has been sentenced to five years in federal prison and ordered to pay more than $460,000 in restitution and back taxes for lying about her family income to obtain Medicaid benefits, creating false claims for treatment at her father's physical therapy practice and pocketing the payments.
Officials are responding to a multi-vehicle collision near Bearmouth Interchange, outside of Missoula. The collision occurred at 10:22 a.m. on Tuesday morning. Traffic delays are expected and road conditions are wet. Montana Highway Patrol is on scene.
Have you ever bought something from a pawnshop? Curious about where it came from? Ever been worried about a purchasing a stolen item? Pawnshops here in Great Falls, like many around the nation try to put those fears to rest by using a database connected to the police department.
After over a year of re-branding and preparations, Tuesday the University of Great Falls finally gets their new name. Soon all of the signs will be changed to the University of Providence.
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on the shooting of House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (all times local): House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana was shot Wednesday at a congressional baseball practice, congressional officials say.
Montana U.S. Representative-elect Greg Gianforte offers to contribute $50,000 to a non-profit journalist organization in order to settle potential civil lawsuits with The Guardian reporter, Ben Jacobs.
