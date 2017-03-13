Charlie Russell original art studio open

C.M. Russell's art studio is listed as a National Historic Landmark and really a piece of living history.

For over a year this studio has under gone some huge renovations. Things like the grout in the chimney, the roof and many of the logs have been replaced and refinished. Because C.M. Russell is such a huge part of our local history there's been a lot support from the community. Charlie Russell created some of his iconic artwork...the studio has been home to many of his pieces. Some of two-thousand paintings and sculptures.

"We're very fortunate to received support from the E.L. Wiegand foundation and the Bertha Feaster estate so we were able to get all of the conservation work done. People can come in and see more of a living history of what Charlie was doing doing how he was used the studio and really the different phases of his career as an artist"

Kornick said part of future plans is to bring in more educational opportunities for budding artists and schools.

Doors to the studio are now open. Emily Wilson the assistant curator said this is a great way to understand both the creative process of Russell's art and the person. The museum sees this studio as an opportunity for budding artists to get inspiration with in these walls.

Kornick said this is important to Montanans, lovers of his art, and future artists to see and be a part of the history that great falls holds from Charlie Russell.