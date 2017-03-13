Firefighter supports

Being a firefighter comes with some highs and lows. They respond to all different kinds of calls from assisting someone who has falling down to putting out major fires and everything in between.

But who helps them after they've witnessed something traumatic on a call?

Great Falls Fire Chief Steve Hester said no matter what they go through day to day they're a family who watches out and takes care of each other. Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder is not prevalent in the Great Falls Fire and Rescue Department and Chief Hester credits that to the atmosphere they work in.

"We don't want you taking this home. It's really important to me and my roll as the fire chief is to make sure they have that kind of support. Most of the time and I'm speaking 99 percent of the time we go to a call that's kind of tough we take care of it in house"

Just because it's not prevalent now, Chief Hester says it can happen at any time because of any reason.

If and when PTSD does arise in a firefighter they take all precautionary measure possible including professional help if necessary.