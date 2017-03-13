Firefighter supports

Being a firefighter comes with some highs and lows. They respond to all different kinds of calls from assisting someone who has falling down to putting out major fires and everything in between.
But who helps them after they've witnessed something traumatic on a call?
Great Falls Fire Chief Steve Hester said no matter what they go through day to day they're a family who watches out and takes care of each other. Post-Traumatic Stress Disorder is not prevalent in the Great Falls Fire and Rescue Department and Chief Hester credits that to the atmosphere they work in.
"We don't want you taking this home. It's really important to me and my roll as the fire chief is to make sure they have that kind of support. Most of the time and I'm speaking 99 percent of the time we go to a call that's kind of tough we take care of it in house"
Just because it's not prevalent now, Chief Hester says it can happen at any time because of any reason.
If and when PTSD does arise in a firefighter they take all precautionary measure possible including professional help if necessary.
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A 52-year-old Montana woman has been sentenced to five years in federal prison and ordered to pay more than $460,000 in restitution and back taxes for lying about her family income to obtain Medicaid benefits, creating false claims for treatment at her father's physical therapy practice and pocketing the payments.
Officials are responding to a multi-vehicle collision near Bearmouth Interchange, outside of Missoula. The collision occurred at 10:22 a.m. on Tuesday morning. Traffic delays are expected and road conditions are wet. Montana Highway Patrol is on scene.
Have you ever bought something from a pawnshop? Curious about where it came from? Ever been worried about a purchasing a stolen item? Pawnshops here in Great Falls, like many around the nation try to put those fears to rest by using a database connected to the police department.
After over a year of re-branding and preparations, Tuesday the University of Great Falls finally gets their new name. Soon all of the signs will be changed to the University of Providence.
WASHINGTON (AP) - The Latest on the shooting of House Majority Whip Steve Scalise (all times local): House Majority Whip Steve Scalise of Louisiana was shot Wednesday at a congressional baseball practice, congressional officials say.
Montana U.S. Representative-elect Greg Gianforte offers to contribute $50,000 to a non-profit journalist organization in order to settle potential civil lawsuits with The Guardian reporter, Ben Jacobs.
