Sophia Stiles Named Gatorade Player of the Year

Back to back. That's the story for Malta M-Ette Sophia Stiles, as she received the honor of being the Montana Gatorade Player of the Year for the second time in a row.

"It's huge, i'm just really blessed," Stiles said. "My teammates have helped me by getting me out there and being on a winning team."

Sophia helped her team win two state championships and finished her high school career as the all-time leading scorer and all-time leader in assists for the M-ettes. Sophia says she owes it all to two people.

"My family obviously is a big reason why i am the way I am. They taught me how to play, they always take me to the gym," Stiles said. "Give god the glory. He's really the reason i got it."

Sophia will now take her talents to the Lady Griz program where she hopes to help turn things around and grow individually.

"Definitely just to develop my game, and become a better player personally," Stiles said. "I'm really looking for going to play for the Griz."

Luckily for the Treasure State, this isn't the last we'll see of Sophia.