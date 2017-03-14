Malta Boys, Fairfield Girls Win Class B State Titles

The Malta boys basketball team won a Class B state title on Saturday, after defeating Anaconda by only three points in a 54-51 victory. It's the Mustangs first statel since 2013. Head coach David Costin says the experience playing at State was surreal.

"It's hard to believe were in Billings at the Metra playing in the state tournament let alone winning this state title. It takes time to sink in. It really does. It's real isn't it, said Malta head coach David Costin"

"There are no words. I don't know how to describe it. Everything that we've every worked for. Late nights in the gym. Everything paid off for just this moment," said Nate Costin.

Fairfield and Malta girls competed in the Class B state title matchup on Saturday and Fairfield won by one point. The final score was 34-33 after Natalie Klinker blocked a shot with only 1.1 seconds left on the clock to keep Malta from scoring.

"really, really crazy. We normally usually always go zone on the inbounds and I wanted them to go man so that they couldn't get a touch somewhere off a play. I I had one player that was critical to it, confused. The fact that it got bobbled around a little bit. I had an angel. I had angels with us tonight I think," said Fairfield head coach Dustin Gordon.

"Oh my gosh it felt amazing. I think our team felt amazing. I mean we had a rough start and eventually we had a rough start, but we came out with the win, but it was amazing," said Fairfield senior guard Allix Goldhan.