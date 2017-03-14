Retired Navy admiral among 9 indicted in bribery case

SAN DIEGO (AP) - A retired Navy admiral is among 9 military officers who have been indicted in a burgeoning bribery scandal involving a Malaysian defense contractor nicknamed "Fat Leonard."



The indictment unsealed Tuesday in federal court in San Diego alleged that retired Adm. Bruce Loveless and the other officers accepted the services of prostitutes, lavish meals and fancy trips from Leonard Francis in exchange for helping his company, Glenn Defense Marine Asia.



Prosecutors say Francis overbilled the Navy of $35 million by overcharging for his company's services supplying Navy ships in the Pacific with food, water, fuel and other necessities.



The new indictment in the three-year-old case also charged a former Marine colonel.



More than two dozen people have been charged so far, including another admiral who was convicted last year.



Francis has pleaded guilty to fraud and is awaiting sentencing. His nickname comes from his wide girth.

