Parker Named Cascade County Judge

Big news for one county attorney as he turns in his suits for a robe and gavel.



Cascade County's John Parker was appointed Tuesday by Governor Steve Bullock, as the 8th Judicial District Judge, replacing Dirk Sandefur, who won the seat for the Montana Supreme Court during the November Election.

Parker, former County Attorney was one of 3 final candidates for the position, including Allen Lanning and Joseph Sullivan.

He received his law degree from the University of Montana.

