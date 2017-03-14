Great Falls man faces ten separate charges for drunk driving

A man is facing ten different charges after driving drunk through Great Falls Friday night.

According to court documents, James Sangrey Junior was located by police after 10:30 Friday night on 5th Street Southwest, after reports of his white Toyota truck hitting a vehicle, driving on sidewalks, and then hitting a light pole.

When police made contact with Sangrey, he immediately admitted to drinking too much before driving. Police also found an empty beer can and empty beer bottle in his truck.

After taking a breathalyzer test, police found Sangrey had a blood alcohol level of 0.265%, which is three times the legal limit. Methamphetamine was also found on Sangrey.