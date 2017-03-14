Drugs found in home with child

Today Richter faces endangering the welfare of a child when police was dispatched to his home to assist with probation and parole. According to court documents police found 28.03 grams of Methamphetamines hidden under the bathroom sink.

Court documents also say that at the time police found the meth he was watching television with his girlfriends son. They also found a black bag with spoons and several small baggies along side with a large amount of cash. officers also found two glass pipes with marijuana in them.

He was also charges with criminal possession of a dangerous drug, criminal possession of dangerous drug with intent to distribute and criminal possession of drug paraphernalia. The state is requesting his bond is set at $25,000.