Drugs found in home with child

HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A 52-year-old Montana woman has been sentenced to five years in federal prison and ordered to pay more than $460,000 in restitution and back taxes for lying about her family income to obtain Medicaid benefits, creating false claims for treatment at her father's physical therapy practice and pocketing the payments.
Your commute between Great Falls and Vaughn might be a little slower than expected because of the shut down southbound lane. The construction engineer has told us that the 8 and a half million dollar highway rehabilitation is on schedule and the southbound lane is set to be resurfaced soon. However the reason behind this large scale project was because of the dangerous and unstable slopes right next to the interstate. “We are doing some blasting over here and we are layin...
BOZEMAN, Mont. (AP) - Montana State University has denied violating the constitutional rights of a former student who said he was kicked off campus after he spoke against transgender people during a private meeting with a teacher.
Could your morning hash browns be killing you? A recent study published in the American Journal of Clinical Nutrition, researchers found people who eat fried potatoes two or more times a week double their risk of an early death compared to those who avoid them. Don't rethink your baked potato, because eating potatoes that have not been fried was not linked to a similar early-death risk. In 2014, Americans consumed 112 pounds of potatoes per person according to the ...
Have you ever bought something from a pawnshop? Curious about where it came from? Ever been worried about a purchasing a stolen item? Pawnshops here in Great Falls, like many around the nation try to put those fears to rest by using a database connected to the police department.
The last step in Montana’s special election was completed Thursday-- the certification of the election results. Today Montana’s Board of Canvassers met at the Secretary of State’s office.
