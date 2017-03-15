Studio 706 Artist Guild's 2017 Spring Art Show - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Studio 706 Artist Guild's 2017 Spring Art Show

Posted: Updated:

Join members of Studio 706 Artist Guild for the annual Spring Art Show.

The show will take place March 16th-March 18th, beginning with a reception from 5:00-9:00pm. The show will feature a number of different pieces, featuring 26 different artists, across a wide variety of mediums. That includes wood carving, paintings, jewelry, and stain glass.

Organizer Steve Tilleraas says the show provides a unique opportunity for visitors to purchase affordable art, that takes a step away from the traditional "cowboy-inspired" pieces during Western Art Week. 

In addition to the artwork, visitors can also partake in a special contest to identify architectural features of Downtown Great Falls, based on small snapshots of the locations. And students will be getting something out of the show as well, with the annual High School Art Scholarship Applicants' art on display. Last year, the Artist Guild was able to give away $1,000 in scholarships to students in Cascade County pursuing an art-related degree. 

On top of all this, Studio 706 Artist Guild is celebrating 20 years in Great Falls, and is looking forward to kicking off Western Art Week surrounded by the community support it has received from the beginning. 

For more information on this year's Spring Art Show, head over to Studio 706's website

