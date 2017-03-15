Studio 706 Artist Guild's 2017 Spring Art Show

Community spotlight is a live feature during our 5 p.m. Newscast that highlights events and activities open to the general public in central Montana. The segment is filmed Monday-Friday and is a 1-hour commitment, for a live interview in the KFBB studios.
Thank your for submitting your event or organization for a Community Spotlight segment on KFBB. If you are chosen Katie will contact you.
HELENA, Mont. (AP) - A 52-year-old Montana woman has been sentenced to five years in federal prison and ordered to pay more than $460,000 in restitution and back taxes for lying about her family income to obtain Medicaid benefits, creating false claims for treatment at her father's physical therapy practice and pocketing the payments.
A 23-year-old kayak guide in Yellowstone National Park has died while trying to rescue a client who capsized on Yellowstone Lake.
The staff at an animal sanctuary in Oregon had tried all they could to find their blind bison named Helen a pasture pal. They tried sheep, goats and a blind pig named Luke, but Helen was skittish around them all - until Oliver came around.
Your commute between Great Falls and Vaughn might be a little slower than expected because of the shut down southbound lane. The construction engineer has told us that the 8 and a half million dollar highway rehabilitation is on schedule and the southbound lane is set to be resurfaced soon. However the reason behind this large scale project was because of the dangerous and unstable slopes right next to the interstate. “We are doing some blasting over here and we are layin...
The last step in Montana’s special election was completed Thursday-- the certification of the election results. Today Montana’s Board of Canvassers met at the Secretary of State’s office.
