Temporary road closure for resource protection

Helena Police have cited Cascade County Sheriff Bob Edwards with a misdemeanor charge of Partner Family Member Assault Thursday night after an altercation between him and his partner. According to court records the quarrel happened around 5:30 pm at the Radisson Hotel in Helena. Edwards allegedly pushed Billie Olson into a TV stand that caused bodily harm. Details on the injuries were not clear, but Under-sheriff John Stevens of the Cascade County Sheriff's Department...

A 23-year-old kayak guide in Yellowstone National Park has died while trying to rescue a client who capsized on Yellowstone Lake.

The Secretary of State has reported that there's been a case of voter fraud in Missoula county, but Chief Deputy County Attorney Jason Mark believes that it's a simple mix up.

Your commute between Great Falls and Vaughn might be a little slower than expected because of the shut down southbound lane. The construction engineer has told us that the 8 and a half million dollar highway rehabilitation is on schedule and the southbound lane is set to be resurfaced soon. However the reason behind this large scale project was because of the dangerous and unstable slopes right next to the interstate. “We are doing some blasting over here and we are layin...

In the 2016 General Election, Montana voters overwhelmingly passed Marcy’s law-- an initiative which added 19 rights to the state's constitution to make up a "Victims' Bill of Rights." The deadline for local law enforcement and county prosecutors to implement and comply with Marcy’s Law is quickly approaching on July 1. This week the Montana Department of Justice launched a web page to assist local age...