Missoula man facing 10 charges after leading GFPD on pursuit

At approximately 8:50 Wednesday morning, a car chase began in Great Falls after a driver, identified as 28-year-old Adam Smith, refused to stop for police after failing to make a proper turn.

According to a press release from the Great Falls Police Department, GFPD pursued the 1977 Chevrolet pick-up truck for about 15 minutes, with speeds ranging from ten miles per hour below to about ten miles per hour above the speed limit. During that time period, Smith drove onto sidewalks, through lawns and over a tree. Most of the chase occurred between the 400 block of 6th Avenue North, onto 3rd Street Northwest, into the Sam's Club parking lot, the CMR High School parking lot, and finally ended at the 200 block of 18th Avenue Northwest.

During the chase, Smith hit a patrol car in the CMR High parking lot, causing considerable damage. CMR was placed in a temporary "Shelter in Place" status as a precaution, although the pursuit turned away from the school within "seconds", according to the press release.

GFPD says officers were able to stop Smith thanks to stop sticks. Smith was immediately taken into custody.

The press release states that one officer sustained a minor injury during apprehension, and has since been treated and released from the Great Falls Clinic.

Smith is wanted for an outstanding $50,000 warrant out of Missoula for absconding from his parole. He is being charged with the following: two counts of Criminal Mischief, Criminal Endangerment, Obstructing a Peace Officer, Reckless Driving, Resisting Arrest, Driving while Suspended, Driving with No Insurance, and Making a Wide Turn.