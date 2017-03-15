Contemporary Art finds home during Western Art Week

This week, thousands of people from literally all over the world will travel to Great Falls to experience Western Art Week, but what many might not realize is that contemporary art also plays a huge role in the week's events. And, despite the odds, it's gaining momentum across Montana.

"It's bright, it's vibrant, it's like a reverse coloring book and it gets people excited," says Great Falls artist Sheree Nelson. "And the kids love it."

Contemporary art can be found in surprising places around Great Falls, especially during Western Art Week.

"We have modern art, we have sculptures, we have pottery, we have people trying out new things to express their creativity," says Doris Boyle, organizer with the Arts Association of Montana.

And the artists behind this creativity are not naïve to the uphill battle they face.

"Western art is still number one in Montana, and very understandably. I mean we are the West," says Boyle. "And so we get that.... but we also have people who love modern art, contemporary art, unique art."

Yet thanks to locals who appreciate art in all it's forms, more and more venues are becoming available.

Missouri Falls Fine Arts Show and Sale at the Great Falls History Museum provides unique options not only for artists, but for unsuspecting visitors as well.

"What we showcase here is history of all people. Whether they're farmers or ranchers or educators or smelter workers, whatever their occupation, this is their museum," says History Museum Executive Director Jim Meinert. "It's also the people's museum in terms of art. The local peoples that work so hard and provide us this wonderful art, they need a place to showcase their art. This is it."

Gallery 16 is a co-op providing a venue to artists since the 1970's, and it's become even more important during Western Art Week, when the popular spots are already taken by "big names" from out of state.

"It is really hard to be able to have that space, because it seems like every prime space has been booked up two, three years in advance," says Nelson.

But the spaces now popping up for contemporary artists are having ripple effects that will carry on long after Western Art Week is over.

Says Boyle: "And I think it's good for Great Falls. And its good for the people to be able to go, 'wow the arts are important.'"

This year's Missouri Falls Fine Arts Show & Sale will take place during the following at The History Museum:

-Thursday, March 16th 1:00-8:00pm (Opening Reception begins at 4:00pm)

-Friday, March 17th 10:00am-8:00pm

-Sunday, march 19th 10am-1pm