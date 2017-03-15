Bill Suggests 6% Medical Marijuana Tax

Last November, voters passed an initiative for patients to have wider access to medical marijuana in Montana. But it could come with a catch- or rather at a cost.

Lawmakers are considering a 6% sales tax on medical marijuana estimated to raise about $1.1 million dollars a year.

Bill sponsor Representative Tom Jacobson says with the passage of the initiative, the state must now regulate medical marijuana to ensure user safety, and that comes with a cost. He says the money will have to either come out of the general fund, or taxes will be increased elsewhere on people who likely do not use medical marijuana.

Opponents include patients who said when they voted for the initiative, it did not specify a tax. They add ill people should not be taxed on medicine, especially when it is not covered by insurance.

Opponents also say this bump in legal medical marijuana prices from legally run clinics will likely promote more activity in the illicit market where marijuana is less expensive.

The committee did not take action on the bill today.