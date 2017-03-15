New Wal-Mart opens in Great Falls

Great Falls - The new Wal-Mart on the East Side of town off 10th Ave.S. is now officially open for business. To mark the occasion, they held a ribbon cutting ceremony on Wednesday morning.

Belt Public Schools' band played at the ceremony, and Great Falls Mayor Bob Kelly also spoke. Now, he new 188,000 sq. feet was supposed to feature a Panda Express; however a subway restaurant took its place. Another convenient feature to the new store, a drive through pharmacy. About 300 associates have already been hired, and store manager Angie Powell says that they are still hiring. If you're interested in applying, you stop by the store.