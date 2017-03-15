Out West Art Show

Art exhibits are all over town through the rest of the week... Including, one at the Heritage Inn



The artists featured here are both local and international. There's really something quite different about capturing the essence of western art. And here in Montana its floating the air and water around us.



There's a deep history to western art and an artist must understand how to wrangle it with both strength and passion. Show Manager Patrick Sullivan said now he has two full pages worth of artists wanting to get in to the show.

"We're known to the entire world as our piece of Montana tradition here in great falls and it stems from the artistic nature of this community all the way to the days of Charlie Russell himself, he set the path open."

He said the positive energy both the community and the artists give out is what really makes the show such a huge success.