Police pursuit by C.M.R High School

One man is now in custody ,after a vehicle pursuit around 9 this morning put C.M.R. High School under a "shelter in place". It all started when police tried to pull a vehicle over on the west side of town.

This video sent in by Tammy Becker.. Shows part of the 15 minute pursuit, during which the suspect 28 year old Adam Smith. Drove a truck onto sidewalks and over lawns.

The officers followed smith down Smelter Avenue onto 3rd street Northwest into the parking lot behind Sam's Club.

School Resource Officer Nick Taylor at C.M.R. heard the pursuit over the scanner. He says he decided to implement "shelter in place" procedure as the chase got closer to the school.

"We all went out and started locking all the doors and actually while we were doing that we heard the chase has actually come to the C.M.R. High school parking lot. There was some students we saw outside we yelled at them to come inside the building."

He said the students were not in danger. Police simply wanted to be on the safe side with the shelter in place. After they heard the suspect had been arrested by GFPD, things returned to normal. police said Smith has a warrant out of Missoula and is currently in custody facing ten charges, including reckless driving, resisting arrest, and criminal mischief.