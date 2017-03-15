Great Falls Woman Arrest For Driving Under The Influence - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Great Falls Woman Arrest For Driving Under The Influence

By Carlin Stafford, Reporter
GREAT FALLS -

A woman is facing several charges, including careless driving, after she was arrested for driving under the influence. According to court documents, Great Falls Police Department responded to a call around midnight on March 15th of a drunk driver. When they arrived at Chowen Springs Loop and Sixth South, they found a Ford Explorer with heavy front-end damage. Officers found Wendy Makescoldweather behind the wheel. They noted she had watery eyes, slurred speech, and a strong smell of alcohol. After looking into the vehicle, they found a half full, open bottle of Bud Light. Makescoldweather had a bloody nose from the crash, so she was transported to the emergency room. Police arrested her after she was treated. She has four prior DUI convictions in 1996, 1994, 1990, and 1985. Bail has been set at $10,000.

