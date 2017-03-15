Man Arrested For Assaulting Officer - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Man Arrested For Assaulting Officer

By Carlin Stafford, Reporter
A man is behind bars after assaulting an officer. According to court documents, on March 3rd, a Great Falls Police Officer responded to a shoplifting call at the K-Mart at 1000 3rd Street Northwest.  When the officer arrived, he saw a man running from the store. The officer pursued, catching up to the man and shoving the suspect over in order to subdue him. A short struggle ensued and the man spit in the officers face before the officer was able to handcuff the man. The man was transported to the CCDC, where he was identified as Tyron LaFountain, a man with several prior convictions including felony theft, obstructing a peace officer and domestic violence. His bond has been set at $50,000.

