Man Arrested After Attempting To Run Ex-Girlfriend Off Road

Helena Police have cited Cascade County Sheriff Bob Edwards with a misdemeanor charge of Partner Family Member Assault Thursday night after an altercation between him and his partner. According to court records the quarrel happened around 5:30 pm at the Radisson Hotel in Helena. Edwards allegedly pushed Billie Olson into a TV stand that caused bodily harm. Details on the injuries were not clear, but Under-sheriff John Stevens of the Cascade County Sheriff's Department...
The Secretary of State has reported that there's been a case of voter fraud in Missoula county, but Chief Deputy County Attorney Jason Mark believes that it's a simple mix up.
Great Falls Americans Look to Improve in Second Half of Season
The documentary focuses on Danielle Antelope, who will be the first ever student to receive a Bachelor's degree in the school's history.
The last step in Montana’s special election was completed Thursday-- the certification of the election results. Today Montana’s Board of Canvassers met at the Secretary of State’s office.
