Man Arrested After Attempting To Run Ex-Girlfriend Off Road

Helena Police have cited Cascade County Sheriff Bob Edwards with a misdemeanor charge of Partner Family Member Assault Thursday night after an altercation between him and his partner. According to court records the quarrel happened around 5:30 pm at the Radisson Hotel in Helena. Edwards allegedly pushed the victim into a TV stand that caused bodily harm. Details on the injuries were not clear, but Under-sheriff John Stevens of the Cascade County Sheriff's Department...

In the 2016 General Election, Montana voters overwhelmingly passed Marcy’s law-- an initiative which added 19 rights to the state's constitution to make up a "Victims' Bill of Rights." The deadline for local law enforcement and county prosecutors to implement and comply with Marcy’s Law is quickly approaching on July 1. This week the Montana Department of Justice launched a web page to assist local age...