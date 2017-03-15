Great Falls man arrested for child pornography with help from google

One man has been arrested after Google alerted Great Falls Police of inappropriate images being sent through its email service.

According to court documents, police received the tip in May 2014. Google told police they found pornographic images of children on one of their Gmail accounts.

They then provided the police with the email address and the IP address it was used on. Officers then used this information to track down Daniel Reardon.

Reardon denied downloading or viewing child pornography, but police found more images on a cell phone they confiscated. Reardon was arrested and charged with 10 counts of sexual abuse of children.

Each count comes with a penalty of a $10,000 fine or 10 years in prison.