Great Falls man arrested for child pornography with help from go - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Great Falls man arrested for child pornography with help from google

Posted: Updated:
GREAT FALLS -

One man has been arrested after Google alerted Great Falls Police of inappropriate images being sent through its email service.

According to court documents, police received the tip in May 2014. Google told police they found pornographic images of children on one of their Gmail accounts.

They then provided the police with the email address and the IP address it was used on. Officers then used this information to track down Daniel Reardon.

Reardon denied downloading or viewing child pornography, but police found more images on a cell phone they confiscated. Reardon was arrested and charged with 10 counts of sexual abuse of children.

Each count comes with a penalty of a $10,000 fine or 10 years in prison.

  • Most Popular

  • Most Popular StoriesMost Popular StoriesMore>>

  • Artists showcase work in downtown Bozeman

    Artists showcase work in downtown Bozeman

    Friday, June 16 2017 10:42 PM EDT2017-06-17 02:42:48 GMT

    Every Bozeman resident uses 120 gallons of water a day. That’s why Mountain Time Arts is using art to send a message as they kick off their first of four events this summer with “Upstream.” 

    Every Bozeman resident uses 120 gallons of water a day. That’s why Mountain Time Arts is using art to send a message as they kick off their first of four events this summer with “Upstream.” 

  • African American Fights To Get The Lynching Painting In Sunrise Saloon Taken Down

    African American Fights To Get The Lynching Painting In Sunrise Saloon Taken Down

    Friday, June 16 2017 12:49 AM EDT2017-06-16 04:49:14 GMT

    Garcia posted the heated confrontation on Facebook. 

    Garcia posted the heated confrontation on Facebook. 

  • Faulty ballot missed by elections office

    Faulty ballot missed by elections office

    Friday, June 16 2017 3:38 PM EDT2017-06-16 19:38:19 GMT

    The Secretary of State has reported that there's been a case of voter fraud in Missoula county, but Chief Deputy County Attorney Jason Mark believes that it's a simple mix up. 

    The Secretary of State has reported that there's been a case of voter fraud in Missoula county, but Chief Deputy County Attorney Jason Mark believes that it's a simple mix up. 

  • Family of a fallen Belgrade soldier is reunited with his remains 67 years after his death

    Family of a fallen Belgrade soldier is reunited with his remains 67 years after his death

    Thursday, June 15 2017 11:25 PM EDT2017-06-16 03:25:25 GMT

    Bittersweet memories were made Thursday as the family of a fallen Belgrade soldier is reunited with his remains 67 years after his death in the Korean War.

    Bittersweet memories were made Thursday as the family of a fallen Belgrade soldier is reunited with his remains 67 years after his death in the Korean War.

  • Earthquakes keep Yellowstone geysers healthy, active

    Earthquakes keep Yellowstone geysers healthy, active

    Friday, June 16 2017 1:58 PM EDT2017-06-16 17:58:24 GMT
    File Photo: National Parlk Service; Norris Geyser BasinFile Photo: National Parlk Service; Norris Geyser Basin
    You normally do not feel the thousands of earthquakes that occur in Yellowstone Nat’l Park every year, but Thursday evening people from West Yellowstone to Gardiner felt the ground shake from a 4.5 quake near the park’s west entrance. The U.S. Geological Survey tracks seismic activity in the park through the University of Utah Seismograph Stations. A quick check of the UUSS page shows by 11 a.m. Friday, there were already another 50 earthquakes in the park, after the 4.5 ...
    You normally do not feel the thousands of earthquakes that occur in Yellowstone Nat’l Park every year, but Thursday evening people from West Yellowstone to Gardiner felt the ground shake from a 4.5 quake near the park’s west entrance. The U.S. Geological Survey tracks seismic activity in the park through the University of Utah Seismograph Stations. A quick check of the UUSS page shows by 11 a.m. Friday, there were already another 50 earthquakes in the park, after the 4.5 ...

  • Blackfeet Community College using documentary to help transform into four year college

    Blackfeet Community College using documentary to help transform into four year college

    Friday, June 16 2017 10:08 AM EDT2017-06-16 14:08:43 GMT

    The documentary focuses on Danielle Antelope, who will be the first ever student to receive a Bachelor's degree in the school's history.

    The documentary focuses on Danielle Antelope, who will be the first ever student to receive a Bachelor's degree in the school's history.

  • Special Election Results Certified

    Special Election Results Certified

    Thursday, June 15 2017 5:59 PM EDT2017-06-15 21:59:14 GMT

    The last step in Montana’s special election was completed Thursday-- the certification of the election results. Today Montana’s Board of Canvassers met at the Secretary of State’s office.

    The last step in Montana’s special election was completed Thursday-- the certification of the election results. Today Montana’s Board of Canvassers met at the Secretary of State’s office.

  • Marcy's Law Deadline Approaches

    Marcy's Law Deadline Approaches

    Thursday, June 15 2017 5:55 PM EDT2017-06-15 21:55:55 GMT
    In the 2016 General Election, Montana voters overwhelmingly passed Marcy’s law-- an initiative which added 19 rights to the state's constitution to make up a "Victims' Bill of Rights."           The deadline for local law enforcement and county prosecutors to implement and comply with Marcy’s Law is quickly approaching on July 1. This week the Montana Department of Justice launched a web page to assist local age...
    In the 2016 General Election, Montana voters overwhelmingly passed Marcy’s law-- an initiative which added 19 rights to the state's constitution to make up a "Victims' Bill of Rights."           The deadline for local law enforcement and county prosecutors to implement and comply with Marcy’s Law is quickly approaching on July 1. This week the Montana Department of Justice launched a web page to assist local age...

  • New Charity Supports MT Fallen Officers

    New Charity Supports MT Fallen Officers

    Wednesday, June 14 2017 8:02 PM EDT2017-06-15 00:02:15 GMT
    Wednesday in Helena, a Montana based charity was launched dedicated to providing financial assistance to the families of fallen law enforcement officers. The launch of the charity coincidentally comes about a month after Broadwater County Sheriff's Deputy Mason Moore was shot and killed in the line of duty.  Moore leaves behind a wife and three children who not only have to mourn a loss, but deal with a financial burden of a sudden loss. That is where The Guardian Fund hopes t...
    Wednesday in Helena, a Montana based charity was launched dedicated to providing financial assistance to the families of fallen law enforcement officers. The launch of the charity coincidentally comes about a month after Broadwater County Sheriff's Deputy Mason Moore was shot and killed in the line of duty.  Moore leaves behind a wife and three children who not only have to mourn a loss, but deal with a financial burden of a sudden loss. That is where The Guardian Fund hopes t...