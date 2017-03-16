Local students win big at 2017 Region II Science Fair - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Local students win big at 2017 Region II Science Fair

A total of $580 was awarded to area students, after participating in the 2017 Region II Science Fair. This year's fair featured about 270 projects, with 350 students in grades 6th-12th from 15 Central Montana Schools. 

Over 30 projects focused on renewable energy, resource conservation and environmental protection/remediation were evaluated. Ten projects were chosen for the cash prizes, with two honorable mentions. 

The fair was judged by volunteers with Citizens for Clean Energy, including Sandee DiMauro, Jean Fisher, Susan Hillstrom, Rick Kerr, Chuck Jennings, Gerry Jennings and Michael Enk. 

Monetary awards were made possible thanks to the Dr. David W. Baker Memorial Student-Science Foundation. 

Here are the final results:

HIGH SCHOOL

First Place $120 - Jordan Williams (12th Grade) and Christian Bloch (11th
Grade), Sunburst: "Remediation of Agricultural Runoff Using Biofilms"

Second Place $80 - Robert Gliko (10th Grade), Belt: "Emissions as Renewable Energy"

Third Place $60 - Jaren Smerker and Matt Lewis (11th Grade), Simms: "Total Petroleum Hydrocarbon Remediation Using Biological Factors"

Fourth Place $40 - Hayden Heilig (12th Grade), Moore: "Power Up with HOH"


MIDDLE SCHOOL

First Place $100 - Mia Widmer (8th Grade), Simms: "The Solar Swivel: Do Swiveling Panels Collect More Radiation?"

Second Place $60 - Jeena Alborano (8th Grade), Sunburst: "Magnetic Induction and Voltage"

Third Place (tie) $40 - Justin Forseth (8th Grade), Fairfield: "Screw Turbine"

Third Place (tie) $40 - Tucker Atkinson and Isaac Madill (7th Grade), Our
Lady of Lourdes: "The Power of Wind"

Fourth Place (tie) $20 - Stanley Jarvis and Grady Kerfoot (8th Grade),
Sunburst: "Magnetizing Motor"

Fourth Place (tie) $20 - David Marler (6th Grade), Our Lady of Lordes: "The Insulation Project"

Honorable Mentions
Wayeth Hayes (6th Grade), Holy Spirit: "Cow Power"

Ezra Bolotsky (7th Grade), Sunburst: "Particulates in Our Air"

