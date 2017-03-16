Local students win big at 2017 Region II Science Fair

Helena Police have cited Cascade County Sheriff Bob Edwards with a misdemeanor charge of Partner Family Member Assault Thursday night after an altercation between him and his partner. According to court records the quarrel happened around 5:30 pm at the Radisson Hotel in Helena. Edwards allegedly pushed the victim into a TV stand that caused bodily harm. Details on the injuries were not clear, but Under-sheriff John Stevens of the Cascade County Sheriff's Department...
The Cascade County Sheriff’s office held a brief press conference on Sheriff Bob Edwards recent assault charge. In that time we learned today that sheriff Edwards cannot be placed on administrative leave because he is elected official. However he is not currently on duty at this time. Undersheriff John Stevens was brief with his remarks on Sheriff Edwards assault charge before ensuring the public won’t see a change in service. “I will ensure the sheriff's office ...
The Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art had a very special guest this afternoon. Betty LaDuke the internationally acclaimed artist visited the art museum for a luncheon and a tour of her work with guests. LaDuke has created pieces of art celebrating diversity and culture across 30 nations. Her three exhibits at the Paris Gibson Square Museum of Art is called Celebrating Life and spans more than seven decades of her work. Her art is on many mediums and she even uses some of nature in he...
The documentary focuses on Danielle Antelope, who will be the first ever student to receive a Bachelor's degree in the school's history.
The last step in Montana’s special election was completed Thursday-- the certification of the election results. Today Montana’s Board of Canvassers met at the Secretary of State’s office.
