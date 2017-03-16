Montana budget passed by house along party lines - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Montana budget passed by house along party lines

HELENA- Thursday, the Montana House dedicated the day to just one bill-- HB 2, the state budget.

The Appropriations Committee has spent the session thus far working at the state budget, and Thursday they presented it on the house floor.

Members of the Appropriations Committee presented the bill section by section, as representatives offer their amendments. But with a GOP majority, it proved difficult for the Democratic minority to get their amendments passed. Republicans rejected five Democratic amendments that would have brought in tens of millions of dollars into the Department of Public Health and Human services budget.

 “Right now we have our direct care workers, people who are doing this hard, hard work of taking someone to the bathroom, turning them over to make sure that they do not get bed sores, wiping their heads when they are getting a fever…” said House Minority Leader Jenny Eck. “…all of this critical god’s work and many of them are making $9.50, $10.00 an hour. High school kids can make more working at a fast food restaurant.”

Democrats were not able to persuade the House to restore the $42 million for senior and long-term care that was originally a part of the governor's budget plan.

Another section of the budget that resulted in numerous amendment attempts was education. Democrats made motions to preserve thousands of dollars in funding to Indian immersion programs, hundreds of thousands to the Montana Digital Academy, and tens of millions to the higher education system -all rejected.

“Each and every one of you is going to have to go back to your home communities and justify these cuts,” said Rep. Jacob Bachmeier. “And these are costs that we as a state can afford to bear.”

A preschool amendment and special education increase amendment also failed. As did all other additions proposed to the education budget.

The budget in its entirety passed with an initial party line vote on Thursday. Friday, representatives will return to the floor for a final vote before the budget is transmitted to the senate.

Bill sponsor Nancy Ballance insists the bill funds essential services and mentions some programs were granted more funding than before. The bill leaves the state with a $140 million rainy day fund and spends $19 million less than the governor's proposed budget. 

