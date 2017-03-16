1 person stabbed in Helena; Suspect in custody

Helena Police Departments responded to a stabbing of one person around 1:45pm near the 200 block of Rodney. The press release named 36 year-old Andrew Lake as the suspect of the stabbing. Police say Lake fled the scene upon officers arrival but was later found and placed under arrest for assault with a weapon.

The victim was later transported to a local hospital. It is not clear what their current conditions are. The case is currently under investigation.