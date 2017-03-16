Science fair inspires future STEM students

Helena Police have cited Cascade County Sheriff Bob Edwards with a misdemeanor charge of Partner Family Member Assault Thursday night after an altercation between him and his partner. According to court records the quarrel happened around 5:30 pm at the Radisson Hotel in Helena. Edwards allegedly pushed Billie Olson into a TV stand that caused bodily harm. Details on the injuries were not clear, but Under-sheriff John Stevens of the Cascade County Sheriff's Department...

The Cascade County Sheriff’s office held a brief press conference on Sheriff Bob Edwards recent assault charge. In that time we learned today that sheriff Edwards cannot be placed on administrative leave because he is elected official. However he is not currently on duty at this time. Undersheriff John Stevens was brief with his remarks on Sheriff Edwards assault charge before ensuring the public won’t see a change in service. “I will ensure the sheriff's office ...

GREAT FALLS, Mont. (AP) - A Montana sheriff has been charged with misdemeanor partner or family member assault while attending the Montana Sheriffs and Peace Officers Association annual convention in Helena.

