Program helps young artists succeed

By Melinda Zosh, Reporter
Great Falls - Western Art Week is well underway with dozens of events and displays around Great Falls, and it's also a chance for some young artists to receive guidance and feedback from other experts as well. 

Tobin Capp is an artist based in Bozeman, but on Thursday, -he's made his way to Great Falls to teach high schoolers all about sculpting.

"They're learning their first shot at sculpting and doing it how a professional artist does it from the bones out," said Capp. 

Capp is one of four artists who are part of the Young Masters Art Program. Their goal is to mentor young talent. 

"if you can find someone who say can mentor you in graphic design or sculpting like he is, you can get in a career path easier," said Jacob Novak, a freshman at Great Falls High School. 

"So having a mentor is nice, extra couple steps that you can take, learn from, and if you do mess up, you have someone to catch you," said Devan Logan, a senior at Great Falls High School. 

As for this program itself, financial support is what keeps it up and running, and sponsors like Embark Credit Union play a big role. Julie McCamley with Embark says it's all about seeing these young artists succeed. 

"A lot of the students who are coming in today, they go through the rooms and talk to the professional artists and see their work so it's just a huge educational opportunity," said McCamley. 

This program also serves another purpose. It gives young artists a chance to display their pieces in a professional setting. A total of 45 pieces were on display during Western Art Week, and these pieces will be judged by the other artists. Four winners will be selected in an awards ceremony Friday at the Heritage Inn. The event starts at 3:45 p.m., and it is open to the public. 

