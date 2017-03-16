Great Falls High Softball Starts Season

It may be just the beginning of practices for the Great Falls High softball team, but they're already focused on hits, pitches, and catches.

"We're gonna be working on fundamentals," said Coach Mike Coleman. "Working on hitting, working on fielding, figuring out who will be in certain spots."

After losing two seniors, the Bison return two more seniors and plenty of juniors and sophomores. The team says it's working on coming together as one.

"I just think we need to mesh really well together and work as a team," said junior pitcher/first base Molly Schmitz.

"Just have it all together so when we get in we don't look like bad news bears," added senior short stop Tanaya Krenik.

Last year, Great Falls High lost by one point on the last play of the semifinals game to their rivals, CMR, and took third place at state. This year, the Bison plan to go even further.

"Pedal to the floorboard. Going as hard in every game and learning from every game," Krenik said.

"We're working a lot harder on just the little things and making that a big difference," Schmitz added.

"We wanna be up there with CMR and we want them to know that they have a competitor," Krenik said.

With hard work and determination during practice, the Bison are out to prove that they shouldn't be underestimated.

