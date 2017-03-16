Crawford earns student of the week honors

Hailey Crawford is a senior guard for the Helena Bengals, but to some pre-kindergarten and kindergarten kids she’s just Hailey.

Hailey Crawford decided after her junior year she wanted to make a difference in the Helena community. Early in her senior year, she signed up for peer mentoring at school. It’s a class that allows Hailey to spend time with younger kids.

“It is a program through our school where you go and work,” Crawford said. “I go to Ray Bjork to work with special education kids.”

Ray Bjork Learning Center is a part of the Helena School District and offers a special education pre-school that “serves children with disabilities from ages 3 to 5”, according to the school websites. The program lasts the academic year.

“I just like little kids and just wanted to give back in some way,” Crawford said. “I thought it would be fun.”

The peer mentoring class is in lieu of her sixth period class, which is an advantage because she can stay longer than the required time since she doesn’t have class after sixth period. The extra time leads to rewarding experiences.

“When you walk in all the kids see you and they get really excited,” Crawford said. “It lets you know that you are making a difference and they just love to see you.”

Coach Eric Peterson recognizes the discipline necessary to juggle basketball and course work – which includes peer mentoring.

“Kudos to her for being able to have that time management skill and be successful in school and be a part of National Honor Society and things like that,” Coach Peterson said.

Hailey hopes to continue to set a positive example for herself as well as her teammates in the future.