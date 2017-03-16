Preschool Expo offered for second year in Great Falls - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Preschool Expo offered for second year in Great Falls

Posted: Updated:

Organizations from across the community are coming together Saturday for the Preschool Expo. 

The expo is a free event and open to families with children ages 2-4 about to head into kindergarten. Organizer Deb Huestis says the event provides a great opportunity for families to learn more about expectation as children head into the classroom, as well as what can be done now to further prepare children.

"Soft skills," such as tying shoes and putting on a coat, are actually more important at this age than reading and math, says Huestis. "Not to say those skills aren't important, but it makes the transition easier," Huestis says. 

The Expo, organized by the Great Falls Early Childhood Coalition, will feature Great Falls Fire Rescue, Great Falls Emergency Services, Quality Life Concepts, and more. There will also be free books, games, and activities.

The Expo will take place on Saturday, March 18th beginning at 10:00am and wrapping up around noon. It will take place at Paris Gibson Education Center.

For more information, head to Family Connections Montana's website

