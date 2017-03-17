Fashion for a purpose

Great Falls - Western Art Week continues here in Central Montana but it's not just about paintings and sculptures, but it's also about showing off some fashion with a purpose.

On Thursday, there was a fashion show at Paris Gibson Square. It wasn't just about showing off trends. Organizers tell us that they wanted to raise awareness about violence toward women and human trafficking. Fashion designers Gina and Lewis Still Smoking of South Dakota say that the models' makeup helps depict this violence, and they say that the combination of art and fashion is also a way to empower the ladies on the runway who are all first time models.

