Senior Standout: Malta's Nate Costin

Few people have done as much for a team as Nate Costin has done for the Malta Mustangs. In the Class B state tournament, he averaged 29 points per game in the run to the title and earned the honors of tournament MVP.

"Nate's a kid that has been in the gym countless hours, tens of thousands of shots," said Coach David Costin. "In fact, I've had to chase him out of the gym on more than one occasion because he just needs to be out of there sometimes."

Nate's high school career ended with a whopping 1,477 points. Those around him know it's his hard work that's gotten him to this point.

"I've appreciated his level of commitment to our team," said Coach Costin. "He's put his time in, he's earned what he's got."

"He's always in the gym every night," added senior guard Hunter Love. "Stays after practice, goes there in the morning."

Nate also owes his success to one major factor: having his father guide him as a player and a person.

"He's your coach on the court, but when you get home, he takes over that father role," Nate said. "He's pretty strict on me on and off the court."

"Court time it's #10 and the coach, not father and son," Coach Costin added. "As a father, it's going to be tough to say goodbye."

One thing for certain is the Mustangs will have big shoes to fill next year.

"We need those kids on the floor that can lead us, and Nate is one of those," Coach Costin said.