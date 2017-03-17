Boaters could face felony charges



According to an article from HeadHunters Fly Shop, the FWP held a public hearing Tuesday in Helena on new proposed rule changes.

The new regulations says that all out-of-state watercraft must be inspected before entering any of Montana's bodies of water. Another rule states any watercraft leaving Canyon Ferry and Tiber Reservoirs has to be inspected.

The Fisheries Division Administrator says in order to manage the spread of these mussels, they must constantly revamp current rules and implement new ones to keep Montana waters safe.

It all depends on the severity of the violation that would determine if you could be charged with a felony or misdemeanor.

Next week the Joint Mussel Response Team will host an open house at Montana Wild in Helena, to discuss the upcoming inspection stations, new regulations and a boater certification program.

If and when these new rules are approved they well go into effect on April 15.