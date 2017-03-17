Attic opens up for first time in more than 100 years - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Attic opens up for first time in more than 100 years

Posted: Updated:
By Melinda Zosh, Reporter
GREAT FALLS -

The community is getting to see a piece of history that has literally been in the dark and shut off for over a century. The Paris Gibson Square was built at the end of the 1800s. Since then, the attic, which is located on the third floor, has been shut up and used for storage. Now, more than 100 years later, it's transformed into a theater. On Friday, KFBB got a sneak peak inside the newly constructed theater space. About 30 people can fit inside and right now there's actually a western play being shown here called "The Man who Shot Liberty Valance."

The play's director Keern Haslem says hat the square served as a high school and junior high from 1896 until 1976. This attic space was used mostly for storage but Haslem says at some point in the 1930s a maintenance worker and his family actually lived up here in one corner of the attic. 

Haslem says letters dating back to this time period tell quite an interesting tale. Haslem says there's even pieces of wallpaper still in tact from where the family lived. 

"The girl who lived there she couldn't stand the fact that she lived in a school house so when she would get up every day for school, she would leave the building and walk with the kids back to the building and pretend that she lived somewhere else," said Haslem.

If you'd like to get inside the attic and see the play there's still time.There will be several more Saturday matinees. Haslem says you'll even get a complimentary shot of whiskey to make the experience even more authentic.If you're interested in purchasing tickets for the play, they are $15 or $25 depending on the seating. For more information, call the Paris Gibson Square at (406) 727-8255

