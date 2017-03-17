Property damaged days before eviction

James Odegard of Great Falls was charged with one felony count of criminal mischief on Friday after damaging property at Park Manor.

Court documents say Odegard began destroying his residence due to an eviction notice from J & H Property Management.

He covered his shower with a towel while leaving the water running with the intent of flooding his, and surrounding apartments.

In addition, court documents say he damaged the Park Manor owned refrigerator and threw food against the walls causing stains, which may require the apartments interior to be repainted.

Damages have been estimated at over $2,000.