Trebas speaks out about firefighter bill

By Melinda Zosh, Reporter
Great Falls - An update on a story we first brought you earlier this week: lawmakers tabled a bill that would provide more financial coverage to firefighters should they develop lung disease as a result of exposure on the job.

On Friday, Republican Representative Jeremy Trebas of Great Falls, spoke with KFBB, and he tells us why he voted against this bill. 

Senate Bill 72 presumes that these sicknesses are job related, and as a result, firefighters wouldn't have to prove workmans' compensation. Trebas says this causes a potential liabiity adding the burden would fall on the employer to prove the illness was not caused by the firefighters' occupations. 

"The cause piece is what we're fighting about and what this bill would do is shift the assumption to the idea that the illness is caused by your job regardless if there was other risk factors that could have caused cancer, in this case," said Trebas. 

Trebas says another one of his concerns was the bill didn't include sufficient funding to deal with such cases, either. 
Democrat Casey Schreiner voted for the bill earlier this week and says despite it being tabled, it's not over yet. he hopes, along with other lawmakers, they can have the committee reconsider the bill.

