Great Falls man sentenced to 40 years for 2015 murder

William Davis Miller convicted of beating his girlfriend and slitting her throat back in 2015 has been sentenced in the Cascade County Courthouse.

Miller used a steel mag flashlight, to hit his then girlfriend, Deborah Garrett.

He then stabbed her with a butcher knife. Reports said when he saw she was suffering, he then slit her throat and called 9-1-1.

In January, Miller pleaded no contest to the charge of mitigated homicide.

It took about 30 minutes for Judge John Kutzman to hand down the sentence of 40 years in prison with just under 2 years already served.



He was also ordered to pay over $2,700 in restitution. Judge Kutzman did not block the chance for parole.