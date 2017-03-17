Steinhaus cooks up St. Patty's Day Feast

For over three decades Steinhaus owner Tom Conners has provided locals and visitors, an all-you-can- eat St. Patrick's Day feast for free lasting until the food runs out.

Connors cooks traditional Irish cuisine like corn beef hash, cabbage, carrots and potatoes. This year the Steinhaus staff cooked up over 300 pounds of the Irish favorites.

“It's kind of a customer appreciate day and I'm Irish,” Connors said

He says he doesn’t charge guests on a day where many businesses are making money. He doesn't charge his guests on a day where many businesses are making profits--and his response was pretty simple.

“My mom was Irish, and she would roll over in her grave if she thought I was skinning people on St. Patrick's Day.”

Even though they aren't charging customers anything for the dinner, they are accepting donations, which will go to the Great Falls High School's athletic programs.