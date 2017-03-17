Belt pays Back family $750,000 in settlement; Benefis, asking fo - KFBB.com News, Sports and Weather

Belt pays Back family $750,000 in settlement; Benefis, asking for payment

The case of former Belt football player Robert Back continues in court, nearly two and a half years after Back suffered a devastating brain injury during a football game.

Now, court documents obtained Thursday in Cascade County Court seem to show the past few months have turned Benefis Health System and the Belt School District against one another; this, despite Belt already agreeing to pay the family $750,000 to settle the case.  

One year ago... Robert back and his family sued Benefis Health System, the Belt School District, football coach Jeff Graham, and athletic trainer Jessica Hansen, for what they deemed to be several missteps in the "return to play" process.

Since that time, Coach Graham and Jessica Hansen have been removed from the lawsuit. Under Montana State Law, they cannot be named individually. But their employers, the Belt School District and Benefis Health System, are still listed. 

This week's court documents appear to outline the remaining parties as working against one another, with Benefis seeking monetary payments from Belt, and arguing against the School District's removal from the lawsuit. 

In the meantime, the Back family and their attorneys are continuing on as planned, even if the final case is only against Benefis. 


"The case is going as we would have expected, I think things will get more interesting now as we get into the specific facts," says Back attorney Steven Shapiro.

The trial date is set for March of 2018.  Judge John Kutzman still must make a decision as to whether or not Belt School District will be dropped from the case, although according to Montana State Statutes, once that $750,000 is paid by the district, they are no longer liable.

And lastly, Benefis Health System is now attempting to list Robert's stepmother, Shannon Back, as a party in the lawsuit, claiming she knew of Robert's injury, and didn't stop him from playing either.

KFBB reached out to Benefis for comment, they declined due to the ongoing proceedings. 

