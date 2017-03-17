Community spotlight tax tips

We wrapped up our month long series for tax tip for both the April 15th deadline and the year with our final guest. Executive Director of Rural Dynamics Inc. Tom Jacobson joined us live in the studio.

He said they one of the ways people can prepare for tax season is to actually get a jump start though out the year. One of the big things he said is to make sure you have a budget.

"Knowing what you have coming in and what you have going out."

They offer workshops through out the year to help the community learn ways to help themselves become financial sound.